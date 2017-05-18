Keith Quinn on tragic death of teenage Wellington rugby player - 'It's a real shock'

Broadcaster and current Wellington Football Club President Keith Quinn has spoken to 1 NEWS about the tragic death of 19-year-old Daniel Baldwin today, following a serious head injury suffered while playing rugby at the weekend.

"We're a longstanding club, we're 147 years old, and no one can seem to remember anything like this happening before, it's a real shock," Mr Quinn said.

Mr Quinn was at the park the day of the incident and visited the family in hospital.

"I spoke to the father, and Mr Baldwin told me he was on the side-line with his wife and that they had seen a complete accident take place.

"I suppose there will be ripples of this incident around the rugby world because there is so much discussion around concussion," Mr Quinn said.

New Zealand Rugby has also offered their condolences to the family, and has launched an inquiry as to what went wrong.

"Young kids, teenage kids, shouldn't die playing rugby, that's not how life is supposed to work," NZ Rugby general manager Neil Sorensen told 1 NEWS.