Keeping Northland's young in the region through meaningful employment on local teachers' agenda

Several hundred teachers gathered in Whangārei today to discuss how to keep young Northlanders in the region, through work.

Economists say Northland is performing well and there are career opportunities out there.

Three years ago Northland had the highest youth unemployment rate in the country, but that's now halved to just under 13 per cent - partly because of expansion in primary industries like forestry and agriculture.

"Over the last five years the GDP (gross domestic product) of Northland has increased by about three per cent per annum which is very strong," says Daryl Jones, a Northland Regional Council economist.

Whangārei Boys High School teacher Kamaka Manuel is optimistic about Norhland career opportunities for the young.