'Keep us ahead of the game' - Air New Zealand claims to be first airline to trial instant translation technology

Air New Zealand says it will be the first airline globally to trial customer- facing instant translation technology but has no plan yet to roll out the service.

Air New Zealand Dreamliner.

The Kiwi airline plans to trial translation technology with Google's wireless Pixel Bud headphones and Pixel phone.

A spokesperson for Air New Zealand said on Friday that the Kiwi national carrier will be the first airline globally to trial the technology that allows face-to- face conversation across some 40 languages.

However there are no plans to implement the technology in full.

"While Google's Pixel Buds are an interesting technology for us to play and experiment with, we don't have any current plans to introduce it to our customers or on board the aircraft," the spokesperson said.

Translation technology could help Air NZ staff manage communication with customers during check-in, boarding and during flights, Air New Zealand chief digital officer Avi Golan said on Friday.

"It's crucial we embrace technology solutions and collaborating with like-minded partners helps us keep ahead of the game," Mr Golan said.

