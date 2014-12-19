 

Keep ED for emergencies, health bosses urge

NZN

Unless it really is urgent, holiday makers needing medical treatment are being urged to avoid heading to the hospital emergency department (ED).

Hawke's Bay District Health Board says an accident and medical centre or a pharmacy would be a better place to go to.

Hawke's Bay Hospital is reporting that holidaymakers are flooding into its ED with non-urgent conditions.

Consultant Dr Scott Boyes says people could could wait hours to be seen if they turned up with issues like allergies, gastro illness from poor food preparation, conjunctivitis, and minor cuts or bruises.

"At this time of year, extra pressure is placed on emergency departments and it is very important ED is left to treat those requiring urgent medical care and life-threatening conditions," he said.

"Over the past three days, we've seen a significant number of people present with non-urgent health complaints that could have been managed appropriately and more timely by a GP, pharmacist or after-hours medical centre."

