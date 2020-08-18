TODAY |

Kea Kids News star tells Jeremy Wells that Hilary Barry is good for a few more years as Seven Sharp co-host

Source:  1 NEWS

One of the stars of Kea Kids News has told Jeremy Wells that Hilary Barry will be good for a few more years as Seven Sharp host.

Kea Kids News is replacing afternoon cartoons as a must watch. Source: Seven Sharp

Charlie Grey interviewed Wells and told him Barry "was good for now".

Over 1000 Kiwis aged between six and 14 were asked by Colmar Brunton what they like to watch, and after YouTube, The Simpsons and Teen Titans. It turns out they love to watch the news.

They also love Kea Kids News – the hit homegrown show presented by our kids.

In just one season, the show - the brainchild of Luke Nola, creator of classics like The Goober Brothers and Let’s Get Inventing - has already joined the likes of What Now as one of our kids' favourite shows.

Kids from around the country will get a chance to be reporters for the show.

Kea Kids News series two starts today on TVNZ OnDemand and Hei Hei.



