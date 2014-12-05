 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Kayakers rescued from Wellington Harbour after heavy winds separates them from cruise ship

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A group of eight tourists have been rescued from a kayaking trip gone wrong in Wellington Harbour after a strong headwind separated them from the cruise ship they were traveling on.

Wellington City waterfront.

Source: 1 NEWS

The tourists were traveling on the cruise ship Norrdam and headed out on a guided return kayaking trip this afternoon.

However, a Department of Conservation ranger at the nearby Matiu/Somes Island, in Wellington Harbour, called police when he became concerned by the conditions he saw them paddling into.

A police launch crew was then kept up to date by the ranger on the state of the kayakers while the rescue was undertaken.

An elderly male and female from the group were rescued from the water by officers on the Police launch Lady Elizabeth IV.

One of those pulled from the water was suffering from mild hypothermia and was treated by police staff before being transferred into the care of medical staff on board the cruise ship.

An outbound Bluebridge ferry was also diverted off its course to avoid members of the group as they were being rescued.

The other six members of the kayaking group, who were unfamiliar with the area, were scattered across the main shipping channel, coming ashore at Kau Bay and Mahanga Bay on the Miramar Peninsula.

Some capsized as they approached the shore but none of the group required medical treatment.

Related

Wellington

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

First clear image of Florida mass shooting suspect, Nikolas Cruz, who allegedly killed 17 students

00:17
2
The All Blacks winger scored an impressive try in his side’s 26-14 loss to the Canes in their pre-season hit out.

Video: Blues star Rieko Ioane shows off impeccable wheels, turns Hurricanes midfielder inside out

3
Police car generic.

Two people dead after crash involving car and truck in Christchurch

00:29
4
A student told CNN suspect Nicolas Cruz "always had guns on him".

Florida school shooting, 17 dead: 'When that teacher came back, she was absolutely covered in blood' - student's chilling account

5
Baby bed.

Cot clutter may have killed Sydney baby, Coroners Court hears

00:42
At least 17 people are dead after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

'I heard gunshots, I thought it was firecrackers' - Students describe confusion during deadly Florida school shooting

Seventeen people are dead and a former student of the school is in custody over the massacre.

First clear image of Florida mass shooting suspect, Nikolas Cruz, who allegedly killed 17 students

Details from ex-classmates are emerging of "crazy" ex-Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School kid who was into his guns.

00:29
A student describes rushing through Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as police apprehended the gunman who killed 17.

Watch: 'I saw two girls probably dead in the hallway' - student's chilling account of chaos during Florida school massacre

The teenager recounts rushing through classrooms, not knowing which way to safely shelter.

00:18
Student's video gives frightening first-hand account inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Graphic video shows terrified students huddled down as Florida gunman unleashes hail of bullets during deadly shooting

Student's video gives chilling first-hand account inside the high school, where 17 were shot dead by an ex-student.

00:29
A student told CNN suspect Nicolas Cruz "always had guns on him".

Florida school shooting, 17 dead: 'When that teacher came back, she was absolutely covered in blood' - student's chilling account

Parkland (where the shooting took place) with a population of 31,000, was named Florida's safest city last year.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 