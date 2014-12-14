 

Kayakers become trapped on rocks after being scared by sea lions

Two kayakers had to be winched to safety after becoming stuck on rocks at Nuggets Point, on the coast near Balclutha this morning.

Police were alerted just 11.30am that the kayakers had been scared by sea lions in the water and had become stuck.

They were unable to get back to shore due to rough weather conditions and had to be rescued by a rescue helicopter from Dunedin at around 1.30pm. 

Both kayakers, both women, were taken to Balclutha Hospital where they were treated for minor injuries and mild hyperthermia.

