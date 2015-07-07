Kayaker saves life of unconscious companion in epic survival tale near Taupo

A kayaker has saved the life of a companion after pulling him unconscious from the water, reviving him with CPR, and then walking 5km trying to find help.

Kayaker (file) Source: istock.com

The drama started when the experienced kayakers were attempting the 25m high Tauranga-Taupo Falls yesterday

"As the first kayaker paddled over the falls, he landed badly, getting knocked out and submerged in the water," Senior Constable Barry Shepherd of Taupo Police Search and Rescue said.

"His kayaking partner, who was at the bottom looking out for him, immediately pulled him out and performed CPR on the riverside, successfully reviving him and saving his life."

With no means of communication they were forced to continue paddling, missed an exit point, and stopped as darkness fell.

The uninjured kayaker walked 5km down a forestry road until he got reception, leaving his 25-year-old friend, who was "wet, cold, disorientated, injured and coughing blood", but with a fire for warmth.

A search was launched around midnight, with the uninjured man found around 2am and the injured man shortly afterwards.