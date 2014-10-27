 

Kayaker rescued at Lake Taupo after being blown offshore while fishing

A 40-year-old Turangi woman was rescued off Lake Taupo tonight after going missing while fishing in her 6m sea kayak.

A Coastguard rescue boat.

She went out from Pukawa at about 5pm and her partner called Police at 8.30pm to say she had not returned.

He last saw her at about 7pm a short distance off shore, but when he next looked for her at 8.30pm she was nowhere to be seen.

Another resident of Pukawa called police to say he’d been watching a kayak, but it had blown so far offshore he lost sight of it as the sun was setting.

The Turangi Coastguard vessel was dispatched to Pukawa and began a search from the beach, downwind towards Motuoapa and found the woman in her kayak, frantically waving her paddle.

By then it was dark and she was about 3km offshore.

The strong wind and choppy conditions had blown her towards the middle of the lake and she was unable to paddle home.

She was taken on board the Coastguard vessel and safely returned to her partner at Pukawa.

Whilst the woman was suitably dressed, was wearing a buoyancy vest and had a vessel suitable for the conditions, she did not have any means of communication.

This event serves as reminder to all people going out on the water to always carry two separate waterproof ways of communication so they can call for help if necessary.

On this occasion the woman was none the worse for her experience, but things could easily have turned out differently.

