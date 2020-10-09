TODAY |

Kawakawa locals behind flashy new community centre inspired by Frederick Hundtwasser

Source:  1 NEWS

A batch of incredibly proud Northland locals are behind a stunning and very colourful community centre opened by the Prime Minister yesterday morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Australia-born architect Frederick Hundtwasser inspired some outlandish public toilets in the Northland town of Kawakawa just before his death two decades ago.

The new Kawakawa Community Centre matches the town's iconic toilets, which were inspired by architect Frederick Hundtwasser.

The Austrian-born visionary artist and architect found contentment in the town and is now universally celebrated for the outlandish public toilets he inspired just before his death two decades ago.

Taking inspiration from his design, the locals have built their new community building from the ground up. They made every colour in the walls and shored up the walls themselves.

Original project committee member Noma Shepherd is counting the time spent not in hours, weeks or months, but decades.

"Twenty-five years," she told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

"I just don't know what to think, it's just so marvellous."

They're sure the man himself would be impressed by their efforts.

Watch their full story above.

New Zealand
Arts and Culture
Northland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
The electorates worth watching on election night
2
Shocking video shows little girl on scooter being hit by car while crossing Auckland road
3
Kiwi who helped carry Queensland drug dealers locked in toolbox to their deaths sentenced to 12 years in prison
4
Jacinda Ardern loses out as World Food Programme named winner of 2020 Nobel Peace Prize
5
Wellingtonians disgusted at bizarre attacks: 'It feels so wasteful'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Two vans left extensively damaged after Waikato arson

New Conservatives’ Instagram page posts message of support for Rainbow community after being hacked
02:29

Hip hop pioneer DLT recognised by National Waiata Māori Music Awards
02:23

Marine industry lobbying Government to allow international boaties stranded in Pacific into NZ waters