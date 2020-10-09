Kawakawa locals behind flashy new community centre inspired by Frederick Hundtwasser

A batch of incredibly proud Northland locals are behind a stunning and very colourful community centre opened by the Prime Minister yesterday morning.

The new Kawakawa Community Centre matches the town's iconic toilets, which were inspired by architect Frederick Hundtwasser.

The Austrian-born visionary artist and architect found contentment in the town and is now universally celebrated for the outlandish public toilets he inspired just before his death two decades ago.

Taking inspiration from his design, the locals have built their new community building from the ground up. They made every colour in the walls and shored up the walls themselves.

Original project committee member Noma Shepherd is counting the time spent not in hours, weeks or months, but decades.

"Twenty-five years," she told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

"I just don't know what to think, it's just so marvellous."

They're sure the man himself would be impressed by their efforts.