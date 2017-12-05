Kauri dieback threatens several of Auckland's best bushwalks

Source:
Several of Auckland's best bushwalks are facing closure as officials continue to grapple with kauri dieback.
Members of Auckland Council will meet today to discuss whether to close the Waitakere Ranges.
The Waitakare Ranges have seen 20 per cent of its kauri trees infected with the disease.
There is no cure for kauri dieback and no evidence that kauri have any natural resistance to the disease.
The meeting of the council comes after Manawhenua placed a rahui on the area to stop further spread.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news