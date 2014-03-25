Kauri dieback survey in Bay of Plenty this month

An aerial search for signs of kauri dieback disease in the northern Kaimai range and surrounding areas is set to begin this week.

Kauri tree Source: 1 NEWS

Bay of Plenty Regional Council biosecurity manager Greg Corbett says there has been no sign of the disease reported in the province to date.

He says the aerial survey is a chance to confirm the disease-free status or to identify symptoms as early as possible.

The council has pooled resources with Waikato Regional Council to fly over the area as part of a wider search effort which extends over the Coromandel Peninsula and Hunua ranges.

The Kaimai range is the souther extent of New Zealand's kauri population.

Dieback is caused by a microscopic fungus-like organism called Phytophthora agathidicida, which infects the roots, starving the tree of nutrients and water.

Once a kauri has the disease, there is no cure.

The survey is due to begin this week and will be done over five days during February, the dates to be determined by the weather.