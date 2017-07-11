Katie Holmes says Kiwis are 'good-hearted people' while working on Air NZ video

Actress Katie Holmes has praised New Zealanders while working on the new Air New Zealand safety video with fellow screen star Cuba Gooding Jr.

Katie says "everyone I meet from New Zealand is so lovely, so thoughtful, such good-hearted people".

"I have friends from New Zealand, so I've just only heard good things."

Gooding Jr also had some lovely things to say about Kiwi singer Gin Wigmore, whose music features in the new video, describing her voice as melodic, enchanting and soothing.

"It's exactly what you need for a long-distance flight," he says.