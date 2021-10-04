Katie Bradford, Matt Nippert explain Pandora Papers

1News reporters have been involved in the biggest global journalism project ever, uncovering some dark secrets of the rich and famous.

Named the Pandora Papers, the massive leak shows how people use secrecy and tax havens to buy property, hide assets and avoid taxes.

Six hundred journalists from 117 countries and territories have been involved in trawling through the data.

It spans more than 330 politicians, 130 billionaires, celebrities, fraudsters, drug dealers, royals, religious leaders, and trillions of dollars.

Following the 2016 release of the Panama Papers, the then National Government moved to clean up the industry here, but a small tax loophole still exists in New Zealand.

The only media outlets involved in this wide reaching investigation are TVNZ and the NZ Herald.