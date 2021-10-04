TODAY |

Katie Bradford, Matt Nippert explain Pandora Papers

Source: 

1News reporters have been involved in the biggest global journalism project ever, uncovering some dark secrets of the rich and famous.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The secrets of the rich, the famous and the downright criminal have been uncovered in the largest ever collaboration by international journalists. Source: Breakfast

Named the Pandora Papers, the massive leak shows how people use secrecy and tax havens to buy property, hide assets and avoid taxes.

Six hundred journalists from 117 countries and territories have been involved in trawling through the data.

Read more
Former Moldovan politician used NZ trust to transfer millions to family

It spans more than 330 politicians, 130 billionaires, celebrities, fraudsters, drug dealers, royals, religious leaders, and trillions of dollars.

Following the 2016 release of the Panama Papers, the then National Government moved to clean up the industry here, but a small tax loophole still exists in New Zealand.

Closing remaining foreign trust tax loophole not a priority - Government

The only media outlets involved in this wide reaching investigation are TVNZ and the NZ Herald.

1News's Katie Bradford and the Herald's Matt Nippert spoke with Breakfast about the project. 

New Zealand
Pandora & Panama Papers
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Auckland taxi driver tests positive for Covid-19, possibly infectious at work
2
Baby suffers brain injury after mix-up between ambulance and midwife
3
29 new Covid-19 cases today ahead of Auckland alert level decision
4
Man killed in Ōtorohanga road rage incident named
5
New locations of interest on Auckland's North Shore
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Auckland taxi driver tests positive for Covid-19, possibly infectious at work

'Nightmare' - Waikato businesses suffer amid Covid outbreak

Motorcyclist dies in early morning Wellington crash

Newborn baby tests positive for Covid-19 in North Shore Hospital