Karakia to be held at Ihumātao today, one year on since police ordered eviction of protestors

The development has been on hold as the Government, Fletchers and mana whenua try to reach a resolution.



There are growing concerns Ihumātao will not be settled before the election, however.



Last month, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said he was hoping for a resolution before the election.



Kingitanga spokesperson Rahui Papa says it's been two steps forward and three steps back for the talks.



A karakia at Ihumātao will be held at 8.20am today - the time where police first served protestors the eviction notice last year.