Kapa haka ace dispelling misconceptions that doing 'that Māori stuff won't get you anywhere'

After landing a dream job in London to pursue kapa haka, Manutuke's Lewis Whaitiri and his cousin have been asked to join Grammy Award Winner Christopher Tin to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York.

Kapa haka has enabled Whaitiri, from Manutuke in Gisborne District, to tour Europe and he lived in London for a time.

The job has allowed him to bring the essence of kapa haka to Buckingham Palace and describes these types of events as "haka gigs".

Whaitiri told Seven Sharp: "It disheartens me when you hear those misconceptions about Te Reo Māori and how doing "that Māori" stuff won't get you anywhere … nowadays things are very, very, different."