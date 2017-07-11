Kaitaia power restored after transmission line fault cuts supply to 8000 homes

Source:
Kaitaia's power supply has been restored after shops and service stations were forced to close due to a fault on the Kaikohe to Kaitaia transmission line, leaving thousands without electricity.
A Kaitaia street deserted during the power blackout.
Source: 1 NEWS
Approximately 8000 homes were without power and Top Energy said despite best efforts, they were unable to locate a fault for some time.
The company deployed a helicopter and ground staff investigated the problem before power was restored a short time ago.
The outage also affected cell phone towers, limiting signals.
