Kaitaia power restored after transmission line fault cuts supply to 8000 homes

Kaitaia's power supply has been restored after shops and service stations were forced to close due to a fault on the Kaikohe to Kaitaia transmission line, leaving thousands without electricity. 

A Kaitaia street deserted during the power blackout.

Source: 1 NEWS

Approximately 8000 homes were without power and Top Energy said despite best efforts, they were unable to locate a fault for some time. 

The company deployed a helicopter and ground staff investigated the problem before power was restored a short time ago. 

The outage also affected cell phone towers, limiting signals. 

Northland

