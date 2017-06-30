 

Kaitaia lodge owner who drugged and indecently assaulted male backpackers jailed for eight years

Source:

1 NEWS

The former owner of a Kaitaia lodge who drugged and indecently assaulted young male backpackers has been sentenced to eight years in jail.

Michael Harris admitted multiple charges including making intimate visual recordings.
Source: 1 NEWS

Michael Harris admitted to 42 charges, including making intimate visual recordings of young male backpackers, in the High Court in Whangarei today.

The 58-year-old has been in police custody for almost a year, after two German tourists exposed his practice of drugging and indecently assaulting male backpackers staying at the Kaitaia lodge he bought in 2004.

The two German backpackers stayed at Harris' Mainstreet Lodge in the summer of 2014 for three weeks during which one of them ate a meal they found to be drugged with Temazepam.

After reporting the matter, a police search of Harris' lodge uncovered dozens of memory cards with pictures of young men naked and in their underwear.

In court today, it was revealed that Harris has offended against 14 tourists since buying the lodge in 2004.

