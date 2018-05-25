Kaipara College group's rock anthem marks the return of Seven Sharp Records

Seven Sharp Records is back, and the series kicked off with a rock anthem video of secondary school students.

For those who don't remember, once a month the show makes a music video for secondary school students who've entered their song through the youth music trust Play It Strange.

May is also of course when the diversity of New Zealand Music is celebrated.

And what better way to kick the Seven Sharp Records series back into life than with a rock anthem from Kaipara College, at Helensville north of Auckland.