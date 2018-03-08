Kaikoura woken by 'moderate' 4.7 magnitude early-morning earthquake, SH1 closed for inspections

Kaikoura residents have been shaken awake with a 4.7 magnitude earthquake this morning.

The earthquake occurred at 5.04am, 5km north-west of Kaikoura at a depth of nine kilometres.

It has resulted in the closure of State Highway 1 south of the town, as inspections take place.

The New Zealand Transport Agency will provide an update shortly.

The road’s closed from Ferniehurst to Peketa.

It’s usually closed from 7.30pm to 7.30am because of slip damage.

Detours are in place through Waiau on State Highway 7.

Earlier in the night, residents in the lower North Island were also woken by a magnitude 4.0 earthquake, 35 km south-west of Whanganui.