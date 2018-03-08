 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Kaikoura woken by 'moderate' 4.7 magnitude early-morning earthquake, SH1 closed for inspections

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Kaikoura residents have been shaken awake with a 4.7 magnitude earthquake this morning.

The quake hit 20km west of the town around 5am, and was nine kilometres deep.
Source: Breakfast

The earthquake occurred at 5.04am, 5km north-west of Kaikoura at a depth of nine kilometres.

It has resulted in the closure of State Highway 1 south of the town, as inspections take place. 

The New Zealand Transport Agency will provide an update shortly. 

The road’s closed from Ferniehurst to Peketa.

It’s usually closed from 7.30pm to 7.30am because of slip damage.

Detours are in place through Waiau on State Highway 7.

Earlier in the night, residents in the lower North Island were also woken by a magnitude 4.0 earthquake, 35 km south-west of Whanganui.

Geonet shows the quake was felt as far away as Auckland and Wairoa and 134 people felt the earthquake.

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

Natural Disasters

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:18
1
The Australian batsman can be seen piping up at the Proteas' keeper before their dressing room fracas.

Watch: 'You f****** sook' - new vision of Warner v de Kock spat emerges

00:20
2
Cyclone Hola's brought strong winds and rough seas to the island nation, and gusts could reach 160km/h.

Tropical cyclone tracking for NZ after making landfall in Vanuatu - winds of 160km/h possible

3
Stan Walker is comforted by his mother in hospital.

Stan Walker posts touching image of his mother comforting him in hospital as he battles health issues

00:39
4
The quake hit 20km west of the town around 5am, and was nine kilometres deep.

Kaikoura woken by 'moderate' 4.7 magnitude early-morning earthquake, SH1 closed for inspections

00:54
5
Jordan Watson has another hit on his hands, with the hilarious video trending on YouTube.

How to DAD's explanation of difference between Aussies and Kiwis in new vid proving a hit on YouTube

Stan Walker is comforted by his mother in hospital.

Stan Walker posts touching image of his mother comforting him in hospital as he battles health issues

"My mama always holding me down," reads the picture caption.

02:24
The region's State Highway 60 is currently only open to escorted convoys.

Farmers find creative ways out of Cyclone Gita chaos and avoid losing $1 million worth of milk

Kiwi ingenuity is keeping the Golden Bay farmers afloat.

00:15
The Black Caps beat England by five wickets in Dunedin to level the ODI series at 2-2.

'I'll give myself the best chance' - Ross Taylor in race against time for England decider following heroic unbeaten 181

The star battled through injury in Dunedin yesterday as he helped New Zealand chase down England's mammoth 335.


02:09
The PM made the announcement in the Pacific island nation today.

'We know you need more than books' – PM gives Tonga $10m for Cyclone Gita rebuild

The PM announced the pledge to Tongan children who had their school damaged in the cyclone.


00:15
The Black Caps beat England by five wickets in Dunedin to level the ODI series at 2-2.

Ross Taylor's superb unbeaten 181 guides Black Caps to series levelling ODI win against England

The Black Caps have beaten England by five wickets with three balls remaining in their fourth ODI at University Oval in Dunedin.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 