Kaikoura woken by 'moderate' 4.7 magnitude early-morning earthquake

Kaikoura residents have been shaken awake with a 4.7 magnitude earthquake this morning
The earthquake occurred at 5.04am, 5km north-west of Kaikoura at a depth of nine kilometres.
So far 192 people reported to have felt the quake.
Earlier in the night, residents in the lower North Island were also woken by a magnitude 4.0 earthquake, 35 km south-west of Whanganui.
Geonet shows the quake was felt as far away as Auckland and Wairoa and 134 people felt the earthquake.
