Kaikoura woken by 'moderate' 4.7 magnitude early-morning earthquake

Kaikoura residents have been shaken awake with a 4.7 magnitude earthquake this morning

The earthquake occurred at 5.04am, 5km north-west of Kaikoura at a depth of nine kilometres.

So far 192 people reported to have felt the quake.

Earlier in the night, residents in the lower North Island were also woken by a magnitude 4.0 earthquake, 35 km south-west of Whanganui.