Kaikoura whale watching boat set to sail in boost for quake-hit tourist town

Kaikoura's top tourist attraction, Whale Watch, is set to be back up and running from today in a reduced capacity, seven weeks after the 7.8 earthquake lifted the sea floor around the town, hampering boat access.

A small section of the slipway has been dredged, allowing Whale Watch Kaikoura to load and unload passengers on its boat there.

A major tourist attraction is set to reopen, seven weeks after the 7.8 earthquake left Kaikoura and surrounding communities isolated.
Source: 1 NEWS

So instead of a three-hour tidal window daily, the company will now have eight hours, enough time to make three trips, taking around 100 passengers per day whale watching.

"That's nowhere near where we'd like to be, but at least its a start," Kauahi Ngapora of Whale Watch Kaikoura told 1 NEWS.  

"We're getting people walking in, we're getting people ringing up. We're also getting bookings online," he said.

The resumption of the trips was welcomed by a group of lucky visitors taken out on a practice run yesterday.

"It's just an absolutely amazing experience and I'm so glad they're able to get it back up and running," said one woman who'd been on the trip.  

Whale Watch Kaikoura will operate just the one boat for now.

The other three have been moved to Wellington, clearing the way for restorative damming, dredging and digging work to begin in two weeks.

With State Highway 1 south from Kaikoura restored, and power, sewerage and drinking water back in the town, locals and visitors have found plenty of reason to be positive at the start of 2017.

Residents of the quake-hit town are keen to say goodbye to a devastating 2016.

Kauahi Ngapora says the marina needs to be dredged as soon as possible if clearing the Inland Road and State Highway south is to be any good for tourism.

The ASB Tennis Arena was sold out, and the proceeds from the tickets will go to the Kaikoura District Council.

Kauahi Ngapora says the marina needs to be dredged as soon as possible if clearing the Inland Road and State Highway south is to be any good for tourism.

