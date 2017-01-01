Kaikoura whale watching boat set to sail in boost for quake-hit tourist town

Kaikoura's top tourist attraction, Whale Watch, is set to be back up and running from today in a reduced capacity, seven weeks after the 7.8 earthquake lifted the sea floor around the town, hampering boat access.

A small section of the slipway has been dredged, allowing Whale Watch Kaikoura to load and unload passengers on its boat there.

So instead of a three-hour tidal window daily, the company will now have eight hours, enough time to make three trips, taking around 100 passengers per day whale watching.

"That's nowhere near where we'd like to be, but at least its a start," Kauahi Ngapora of Whale Watch Kaikoura told 1 NEWS.

"We're getting people walking in, we're getting people ringing up. We're also getting bookings online," he said.

The resumption of the trips was welcomed by a group of lucky visitors taken out on a practice run yesterday.

"It's just an absolutely amazing experience and I'm so glad they're able to get it back up and running," said one woman who'd been on the trip.

Whale Watch Kaikoura will operate just the one boat for now.

The other three have been moved to Wellington, clearing the way for restorative damming, dredging and digging work to begin in two weeks.