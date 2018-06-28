 

Kaikoura’s seafood stocks still struggling with ongoing effects of 2016 earthquake

According to new research, Kaikoura's seafood stocks are still struggling with the ongoing effects of the 2016 Kaikoura earthquake, meaning a current ban on paua fishing could remain in place for years to come.

It could mean a ban on paua fishing remains in place for years.
Kaikoura local Michael Montgomery's pastime is paua fishing, which he uses "to supplement my larder and give it to people".

"I don't want the fishery to be hurt but I sort of feel like it's gone a bit overkill," Mr Montgomery said.

However, research has found paua have been slow to increase their numbers, meaning reopening the fishery may be a long while away.

Paua industry scientist Tom McCown says a ban on taking paua could remain for "about three to four to five years".

Commercial paua diver Jason Ruawai has been helping to gather information on the paua numbers.

"We're really at a crossroads now where, if we make the wrong decisions, it really will affect the resource," Mr Ruawai said.

All 11 research projects which started after the earthquake is available for access by the public.

The projects were funded by the $2 million Kaikoura marine recovery fund.

Kaikoura Mayor Winston Grey says the research "should enable us to make good decisions going forward".

"We want to protect the environment, keep it healthy," Mr Grey said.

A survey of the ocean floor shows only one per cent of the coastline wasn't affected by massive movement in the quake.

And in another study, sperm whale behaviour is shown to have changed in the year following the quake.

Otago University's Dr Will Rayment says the struggles of the Kaikoura sealife is "just like for the folks of Kaikoura".

"Life is slowly getting back to normal. It seems that, for the sperm whales, life is getting back to normal, too, which is really good news."

