 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Kaikoura residents keen to put 2016 behind them

share

Lorelei Mason 

1 NEWS Health Reporter

Residents of the quake-hit town are keen to say goodbye to a devastating 2016.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Lorelei Mason

Natural Disasters

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Holiday road toll rises to 17 with two killed overnight in the Far North

00:23
2
Fire crews came across the burglary while attending a scrub fire.

Fire crews discover ram raid at Auckland gun shop


01:05
3
Passengers on board a plane about to take off from Indonesia realised their pilot, who was making an announcement, sounded drunk.

'Drunk' pilot sparks mutiny by passengers

4

One person dead after single car crash in Christchurch

5
Amanda Nunes, left, celebrates her win as Ronda Rousey stands at right, after their women's bantamweight championship mixed martial arts bout was stopped in the first round at UFC 207 in Las Vegas.

Ronda Rousey flattened by Nunes after 48 seconds in anticipated UFC 207 comeback


01:22
Adams says her New Year’s Honour recognises her for who she is as a person and "not just the muscles".

The full New Year's Honours list

Kiwis have been recognised for outstanding services towards sport, health, education, community work and more.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Police emergency scene

Man arrested after stabbing in Gisborne District

A rescue helicopter is en route.


00:21
Ashley’s long time boyfriend proposed during their holiday in NZ.

Twilight star Ashley Greene engaged during holiday in NZ

Her boyfriend popped the questions while visiting Bridal Veil Falls in Waikato.

Andy Murray knighted after stellar 2016

The 29-year old enjoyed the best season of his career, finishing as world number one.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ