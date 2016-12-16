 

Kaikoura quake knocks down tourism spending by 28 per cent in North Canterbury

The Kaikoura earthquake caused tourism spending in North Canterbury to fall by 28 per cent and recovery is slow, latest data shows.

North Canterbury includes Kaikoura and Hurunui districts, and spending was down to $27 million in December, according to MBIE's monthly regional estimates.

The Deputy PM today visited Kaikoura, where Gerry Brownlee got a frosty welcome when he turned up before Christmas.
Tourism Minister Paula Bennett says it's slowly starting to pick up again but it's far below what it would be if the region hadn't been hit by November's earthquake.

"Other regions in the South Island have recovered well from the impact of the earthquakes in November and some have benefited from traffic being diverted due to the closure of State Highway One," she said on Friday.

"International and domestic tourism spending was at similar or higher levels when compared with December 2015."

1 NEWS travelled to the quake-hit community to see how the locals are getting on after the life-changing event.
Apart from the quake-affected region, there was strong growth around the country.

Total tourism spending was $2.9 billion, up eight per cent on December 2015.

