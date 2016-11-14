Kaikoura quake hits economy to the tune of $500 million

The economic impact of the 2016 Kaikoura earthquake is up to $500 million, the government estimates.

Damage caused by the Kaikoura Earthquake Source: 1 NEWS

Economic Development and Transport Minister Simon Bridges has released a government commissioned report which details the impact on small businesses and tourism caused mainly by disruptions to transport infrastructure and economic impacts.

The report shows New Zealand's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will be affected to the tune of $450 to $500m, modelled out over the first 18 months following the November earthquake.

Between $110 to $130m of that reduction is in Canterbury with another $340-$370m experienced across the rest of the country.

"The quake has had a significant effect on people's lives and businesses which the Government is strongly focused on supporting. As well as the Kaikoura economy, the report shows the national economy has also felt the impact," Mr Bridges said.

"Increased freight transport costs and impacts on businesses from infrastructure damage and transport disruptions are the two key contributing factors."