Kaikoura paua ban extended after 20 per cent of habitat lost after earthquake

Over 20 per cent of the adult paua habitat in the Kaikoura area has been lost due to earthquake-related uplift, while juveniles have been impacted even more.

Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy today extended the emergency closure banning the taking of shellfish and seaweed from the area for a further nine months.

It excludes scampi and rock lobster, and is based on scientific assessments.

Mr Guy said the latest science has found the paua fishery has been "badly impacted" by November's 7.8 magnitude earthquake.

"Over 20 per cent of adult paua habitat covering 94 hectares in the closed portion of the Paua 3 fishery has been lost due to uplift," he said.

"The area where juvenile paua live has been impacted to an even greater degree.

"While some may be disappointed, I believe people understand the need to rebuild this fishery for the long term. We need to give the remaining adult paua and shellfish beds time to spawn, and the juveniles a chance to settle."