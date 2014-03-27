Kaikoura locals get the green light on drinking tap water ahead of Christmas.

There's more good news for people in Kaikoura before Christmas, they can drink water from the tap but it might taste of more chlorine than last time.

Drinking water (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

The boil water notice for the township, as well as for Ocean Ridge, has been lifted following last month's 7.8-magnitude earthquake.

The Kaikoura District Council has increased the amount of chlorine added to the water supply.

"While this may have a slight effect on the taste of the water, it has made it safer to drink," it said today.

However, the chlorine would be reduced as more work was done on the system.

"Being able to lift the boil water notice in Kaikoura township before Christmas has been a significant achievement," said chief executive Angela Oosthuizen.

However, the notice remains for other parts of the district, such Oaro, Fernleigh, Peketa and the rural coast.

With the Christmas holidays people may be visiting properties in the quake-damaged region for the first time since the November 14 shake.

They should take the time to inspect water pipes and tanks for any damage, says Canterbury medical officer of health, Ramon Pink.

"To remove water that hasn't been adequately treated from your system it's important to open all taps and run your water for 10 minutes."