Kaikoura highway re-opens after storm damages sea wall

The coastal road is back open to travellers heading south to Kaikoura.

State Highway 1, north of the seaside town, was closed due to damage from big seas pushing temporary sea wall blocks onto the road last night.

The wall, between Mangamaunu to Clarence, has been repaired and re-opened around midday today, a NZ Transport Agency spokeswoman said.

The highway between Peketa and Goose Bay is open as well.

Drivers are reminded both sections of highway are only open from 7am to 8.30pm daily, as repairs from Kaikoura's 2016 earthquake continue overnight.