Kaikoura gets $7.5m Lotto grant for earthquake rebuild

Kaikoura is getting a $7.5-million grant from Lotto profits to help its earthquake rebuild.
A total $233.6m in grants to communities have been announced by the Lottery Grants Board.
Internal Affairs Minister Peter Dunne says they'll help build and maintain facilities, develop and conserve marae, support environmental projects and keep people safe in the outdoors.
Four statutory bodies supported by the board have been given $94.5m - Sport NZ ($45m), Creative NZ ($33.7m), NZ Film Commission ($14.6m) and Nga Taonga Sound and Vision ($1.1m).
