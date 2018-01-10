 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Kaikohe residents disappointed annual Ngapuhi festival moved to the city

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Northland festival will be shifted to the larger centre of Whangarei, so Kaikohe will host their own.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Environment

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Good Samaritan dragged up road in hit and run after trying to help woman being assaulted

2

'Absolutely appalling crime' - elderly woman's couch set on fire after helping teens


00:54
3
The other man was rescued after the accident in Central Otago today.

Search for missing tandem skydiver on Lake Wakatipu suspended


00:26
4
The man kept a cool head and was eventually rescued after the accident near Kawhia Harbour.

Waikato hunter sends goodbye text to wife after accidentally stabbing himself on hunt

00:28
5
The rescued gators at the Shallotte River Swamp Park poked their snouts through a frozen pond to breathe.

Watch: Alligator employs amazing survival technique as pond freezes over in North Carolina

00:39
Actress Violet Paley and filmmaker Sarah Tither-Kaplan have recently accused Franco on Twitter of sexual misconduct.

Watch: James Franco says sexual misconduct allegations 'not accurate' on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Actress Violet Paley and filmmaker Sarah Tither-Kaplan have accused Franco of sexual misconduct.

02:29
The double Paralympic gold medallist says a travel, new rules and curiosity all helped him make his decision.

'There's so many things to do that are exciting' - Liam Malone shares reasons for shock retirement

The double Paralympic gold medallist says travel, new rules and curiosity all helped him make his decision.

00:26
The man kept a cool head and was eventually rescued after the accident near Kawhia Harbour.

Waikato hunter sends goodbye text to wife after accidentally stabbing himself on hunt

Friedmann used techniques he'd learned from watching Bear Grylls to help him survive.

01:52
Check under your couch and car seat – you could be the winner.

Mystery deepens as Levin's multi-million dollar winning Lotto ticket still not claimed

Check under your couch and car seat – you could be the winner.

Police car generic.

Two teens arrested over fire in elderly Auckland woman's home started after she helped them by giving them glass of water

Police say enquiries are ongoing to identify others allegedly involved.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 