Kaikohe faces a teacher shortage in kura kaupapa Māori schools

Kaikohe community leaders are calling for specialised job training as full immersion Kura Kaupapa Māori schools battle a teacher shortage.

A promotional video for two jobs attracted 6000 views but only four applications.

"We all know there's a dire shortage of teachers around the country, it feels to me like it might be even more chronic in Kura because we're adding the extra requirement of language skills," Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kaikohe board chairman Quinton Hita told 1 NEWS.

The Ministry of Education acknowledges supply is tight, but they aren’t able to identify how many new teachers are needed because there's no specific data for Kura Kaupapa.

The Government is spending $135 million dollars on new teacher initiatives, but Mr Hita is looking to upskill support staff so that they do not have to leave town to study.

"For their setting and their community it's probably the perfect option because they know what they're looking for … they can train them the way they need them to be for their tamariki," Te Rūnanga Nui o Ngā Kura Kaupapa Māori o Aotearoa Rawiri Wright said.