Kaikōura Whale Watch says $1.5 million funding boost will keep it running for another year

A major $1.5 million boost by the Government means Kaikōura Whale Watch can keep running for at least another year, despite the Covid-19 crisis, according to its general manager.

Kaikōura Whale Watch is one of the companies being given a reprieve from the Government as part of the tourism sector recovery plan.

The targeted funding is aimed to help prop up major tourism outlets that are struggling through the Covid-19 crisis, particularly those with a wider reach and appeal.

It's a major lifeline for Kaikōura Whale Watch.

"It's going to be significant. The whole time working through this process, our focus has been on our people," general manager Kauahi Ngapora told TVNZ 1's Breakfast this morning.

Kaikōura relies on tourism to survive, with 55 per cent of its total GDP coming from tourism, Mr Ngapora.

The domestic market only provides a fraction of that, meaning the border closures and global pandemic have hit hard.

"This injection of $1.5 million will allow us to hold on to our people for the next 12 to 18 months," Mr Ngapora says.

"We see 12 to 18 months as the period for when borders will start to reopen with any reasonable state."

It'll take time for the market to recover and in the meantime, Mr Ngapora says they're working on ways to target the domestic market.

Increased demand will help not just their company, but the entire Kaikōura community, Mr Ngapora says.

He wouldn't be drawn on exactly what form that targeting will take, including speculation on whether it means discounts for Kiwis to lure them in.

"Kaikōura Whale Watch is here to stay. This is our home town," he says.

"We have a vested interest in making sure we rebuild."

Discover Waitomo, in the North Island, was the first tourism operator to get the targeted boost from the Government, getting $4 million in funding.