Kaikōura unites to celebrate enduring community spirit, three years on from devastating quake

It's been three years to the day since Kaikōura was struck by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake.

It damaged the coastal community and its infrastructure but strengthened the resilience of its people.

And tonight the town is gathering to celebrate its enduring community spirit with Kiwi celebrity Anika Moa right in the middle of it, reporting live for TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp ahead of singing at the event. 

'We're stronger and we're closer' - Kaikoura six months on from 7.8 earthquake

“As soon as I got here, I just got involved,” says the singer, who had her face painted on site. 

Event organiser Joanna York said it was important to recreate that feeling of being all together again as a community.

“Straight after the earthquake, one thing that people really liked was how everyone came together,” she says.

“And then after that it goes back to normal and then lives are still topsy turvy.

“This is all about a community celebration of being able to come together and recreate that feeling of being happy," Ms York says. 

Watch the full segment in the video above. 
 

The 7.8 magnitude trembler damaged the town and its infrastructure, but strengthened the resilience of its people. Source: Seven Sharp
