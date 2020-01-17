TODAY |

Kaikōura gets $11 million Government boost for tourism

Kaikōura is set to get $11 million to improve its marina in an attempt to boost tourism. 

It comes just over three years since the seaside town was hit by a violent earthquake. Source: 1 NEWS

Regional Economic Undersecretary Fletcher Tabuteau announced $9.88 million would go towards the design and build of the Wakatu Quay and $1 million to "look into the potential" of the South Bay Harbour. 

The Wakatu Quay was "a new destination which will revitalise the wharves and celebrate the linkages of Kaikōura to its marine environment" and would include dining and retail spaces, he said. 

"The purpose of the Wakatu Quay redevelopment will mean visitors can take in the beauty of the surrounding scenes including the Seaward Kaikōura Range."

South Bay Harbour is the launching site for the marine eco-tourism operators, commercial fishing sectors and recreational users.

"Tourism is one of Kaikōura’s largest employers and main industries," Mr Tabuteau said. "The Kaikōura Marina Development Programme begins the process of increasing the tourism destinations available in Kaikōura."

Whale off Kaikoura. Source: istock.com

Mr Tabuteau said it was projected that 50 direct jobs would be created through the development programme. 

The projects are to be managed by the Kaikōura District Council.

"This is a great time to support tourism and business opportunities in the Kaikōura region as they turn around economic and environmental struggles following the devastating earthquake in 2016," Mr Tabuteau said. 

The 2016, 7.8 magnitude Kaikōura earthquake caused widespread damage.

It left large chasms across farmland from the Hurunui up to Marlborough, with more than 60 new lakes appearing across the Hurunui District following the quake.

