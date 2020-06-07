How the Kaikōura community remains optimistic despite earthquake, Covid-19

It’s small-town New Zealand that’s been hit harder than most.
In 2016, Kaikōura was hit by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake which cut off the town in an instant.
After two years of struggle to rebuild and re-open, this summer, the tourists had finally begun to flood back.
The town's future was looking bright until Covid-19 hit.
But Kaikōura is also a community of resilience and optimism.
TVNZ1's Sunday visited the locals to see how they were coping and hear their advice for the rest of the country.
