How the Kaikōura community remains optimistic despite earthquake, Covid-19

Source:  Sunday

It’s small-town New Zealand that’s been hit harder than most.

The future was looking bright as tourists began to flood to the town again in the summer, but then Covid-19 hit. Source: Sunday

In 2016, Kaikōura was hit by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake which cut off the town in an instant.

After two years of struggle to rebuild and re-open, this summer, the tourists had finally begun to flood back.

The town's future was looking bright until Covid-19 hit.

But Kaikōura is also a community of resilience and optimism.

TVNZ1's Sunday visited the locals to see how they were coping and hear their advice for the rest of the country.

Watch the full story in the video above.
 

