How the Kaikōura community remains optimistic despite earthquake, Covid-19

It’s small-town New Zealand that’s been hit harder than most.

In 2016, Kaikōura was hit by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake which cut off the town in an instant.

After two years of struggle to rebuild and re-open, this summer, the tourists had finally begun to flood back.

The town's future was looking bright until Covid-19 hit.

But Kaikōura is also a community of resilience and optimism.

TVNZ1's Sunday visited the locals to see how they were coping and hear their advice for the rest of the country.