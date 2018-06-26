 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Kaikōura $30 million 4.5-star hotel build a 'game changer' for town

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

A new $30 million hotel development has been called a "game changer" for Kaikōura, mayor Winston Gray says.

An artist's impression of the new hotel.

Sudima Hotels will build a new four and a half star, 118-room hotel on the shoreline of Kaikōura, with an opening date in the summer of 2019/20.

Mr Gray welcomed the project, particularly in the wake of the 2016 Kaikōura earthquake.

"I believe this development will be an absolute game changer for our community," he said.

The development not only provided employment opportunities, but also boosted accommodation and conference venue options in the area, Mr Gray said.

"Since the earthquake we've had a lot of disruption, including a few times where accommodation in town was completely sold out."

The project sent a positive signal to locals, visitors and investors that the region is on a path to become better than ever, he said.

Destination Kaikōura general manager Glenn Ormsby said having a new hotel in the district would help attract new types of visitors to the area.

"After a challenging 18 months, it's exciting to report new growth opportunities," Mr Ormsby said.

Related

Tourism

Christchurch and Canterbury

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:50
1
The players were promised a bonus after they upset Italy last year.

'Just having the same old broken promises' - Tonga rugby union players furious about no pay in recent Pacific Nations Cup

02:02
2
The Housing Minister insisted Labour’s support for offshore investment in new builds hasn’t changed in the last four years.

Watch: Uproar from National Party in Parliament as Phil Twyford insists Labour 'welcome' foreign investment for building new homes

3
modern kitchen and busy chefs kitchen, restraurant, food, chef, chefs

Teenager who stole tip jar offered job by Taranaki restaurant owner

00:16
4
Fire crews were called to the scene in Papakura shortly before 3.30am today, and a person was found dead inside.

One person found dead following South Auckland house fire

00:39
5
Piutau tied the knot with Lineti Latu in Auckland over the weekend.

Most watched: Former All Black Charles Piutau and new wife wow guests with slick dance routine at their wedding reception

Police car generic.

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Hamilton

The pedestrian was given CPR at the scene but was unable to be revived.

01:59
The Sleep On Side campaign warns pregnant women not to sleep on their backs during their last trimester.

Hopes at least 16 unborn babies a year can be saved as stillbirth prevention campaign launched

The Sleep On Side campaign warns pregnant women not to sleep on their backs during their last trimester.

00:18
Motorists travelling between Gisborne and Opotiki will need to use an alternative route.

Watch: Aerial footage shows extent of huge slip that has closed SH2 in Waioeka Gorge

Motorists travelling between Gisborne and Opotiki will need to use an alternative route.

02:02
The Housing Minister insisted Labour’s support for offshore investment in new builds hasn’t changed in the last four years.

Watch: Uproar from National Party in Parliament as Phil Twyford insists Labour 'welcome' foreign investment for building new homes

The Housing Minister had to clarify Labour's policy numerous times during Parliament's Question Time today.

Expectant mothers 'really nervous' about nurses' strikes

Patients caught up in the looming nurses' strikes are facing an uncertain future as DHBs rush to get contingency plans in place.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 