Kaikōura $30 million 4.5-star hotel build a 'game changer' for town

A new $30 million hotel development has been called a "game changer" for Kaikōura, mayor Winston Gray says.

An artist's impression of the new hotel.

Sudima Hotels will build a new four and a half star, 118-room hotel on the shoreline of Kaikōura, with an opening date in the summer of 2019/20.

Mr Gray welcomed the project, particularly in the wake of the 2016 Kaikōura earthquake.

"I believe this development will be an absolute game changer for our community," he said.

The development not only provided employment opportunities, but also boosted accommodation and conference venue options in the area, Mr Gray said.

"Since the earthquake we've had a lot of disruption, including a few times where accommodation in town was completely sold out."

The project sent a positive signal to locals, visitors and investors that the region is on a path to become better than ever, he said.

Destination Kaikōura general manager Glenn Ormsby said having a new hotel in the district would help attract new types of visitors to the area.