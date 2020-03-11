Kaiapoi High School student a probable coronavirus case

Parents and caregivers of students from Kaiapoi High School in Canterbury have been informed of a student that was a likely coronavirus case.

Source: rnz.co.nz

In a letter issued on Sunday by Principal Bruce Kearney, all students and staff had been advised to enter into two weeks of self-isolation as if the student had tested positive. That is despite the student awaiting test results.

Despite New Zealand already entering into lockdown, the school stressed that the first two weeks of isolation will be more stringent than the lockdown laws taking effect on Wednesday night.

"This is more than the mandatory isolation that all the New Zealanders are experiencing. If at the end of the two weeks you are still well, you will need to follow the rules for isolation outlined by the Prime Minister for all New Zealanders," Mr Kearney said.

"We are continuing to manage the situation as the person having tested positive for Covid-19."

"The person was also in contact with others diagnosed with Covid-19."