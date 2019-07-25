Kīngitanga kicks Ihumātao to Government

The Kīngitanga movement has kicked the ownership of land at the centre of a controversial occupation to the Government.

The Waikato movement, led by King Tuuheitia and backed by the powerful Tainui iwi, says resolution of the long running Ihumātao occupation lies with the Government.

King Tuuheitia is urging the Government to negotiate with the current owners, Fletcher Building, for the return of Ihumātao to who he says is its rightful owners, mana whenua.

"It is important that the Government prevents any further alienation of the people from their land, while discussions are underway," Kīngitanga spokesman Rahui Papa says.

The occupation of the land earmarked for housing development began nearly two months ago.