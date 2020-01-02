Juvenile great white caught on popular Auckland beach

A juvenile great white shark has washed up on a popular Auckland beach after becoming caught in nets.

Police were called to the Orewa Beach around 4:30pm and are helping coastguards to keep public away from the shark - which is approximately two metres long.

The shark was caught a week after multiple sightings were reported near the beach, which is 30 minutes north of Auckland's CBD.

A shark was first spotted 500 metres off shore on Christmas day before another sighting of two sharks two days later.

