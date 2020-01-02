Juvenile great white caught on popular Auckland beach

A juvenile great white shark has washed up on a popular Auckland beach after becoming caught in nets.
Police were called to the Orewa Beach around 4:30pm and are helping coastguards to keep public away from the shark - which is approximately two metres long.
The shark was caught a week after multiple sightings were reported near the beach, which is 30 minutes north of Auckland's CBD.
A shark was first spotted 500 metres off shore on Christmas day before another sighting of two sharks two days later.
The young shark is believed to have since died after being brought to shore after members of the public attempted to free it from the net.