Juvenile great white caught on popular Auckland beach

Source:  1 NEWS

A juvenile great white shark has washed up on a popular Auckland beach after becoming caught in nets.

A young shark was found on Orewa Beach

Police were called to the Orewa Beach around 4:30pm and are helping coastguards to keep public away from the shark - which is approximately two metres long.

The shark was caught a week after multiple sightings were reported near the beach, which is 30 minutes north of Auckland's CBD.

Popular Auckland beach closed after 'large' shark sighting

A shark was first spotted 500 metres off shore on Christmas day before another sighting of two sharks two days later.  

The young shark is believed to have since died after being brought to shore after members of the public attempted to free it from the net. 

