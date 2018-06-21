Justin Trudeau, Theresa May lead international chorus of congratulations for new mum Jacinda Ardern

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his British counterpart Theresa May have led international well-wishers to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern after the birth of her daughter.

Ms Ardern gave birth to her and her partner Clarke Gayford’s first child at 4.45pm yesterday in Auckland.

Mr Trudeau offered some funny advice that covered both parenting and politics.

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clarke, currently with the United Nations, also tweeted her congratulations while hailing the birth as a breakthrough for gender equality.