Justin Lester officially asks for recount after losing Wellington mayoralty race

Former Wellington mayor Justin Lester Lester has formally applied for a recount today after losing the city's mayoralty race by only 62 votes.

Last Friday Mr Lester confirmed to 1 NEWS that he would apply for the recount.

Today Mr Lester made the recount application official.

Last Friday Wellington City Council confirmed that the new mayor, Andy Foster, won with 27,364 votes compared to Mr Lester’s 27,302 votes.

Wellington Mayor-elect Andy Foster says he has chosen Motukairangi-Eastern Ward Councillor Sarah Free as his Deputy Mayor.

Mr Foster said any recount could cost somewhere between $80,000 and $100,000, and the bill may be on ratepayers.

