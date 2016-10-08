TODAY |

Justin Lester to apply for recount by 'close of play' tomorrow after losing Wellington mayoralty race

Former Wellington mayor Justin Lester Lester will formally apply for a recount tomorrow after losing city's mayoralty race by only 62 votes.

Last Friday Mr Lester confirmed to 1 NEWS that he would apply for the recount, but the recount application has not yet been made.

Today Mr Lester confirmed he'll formally apply for the recount by at the District Court by "close of play" on Friday.

Last Friday Wellington City Council confirmed that the new mayor, Andy Foster, won with 327,364 votes compared to Mr Lester’s 327,302 votes.

Earlier today Wellington Mayor-elect Andy Foster says he has chosen Motukairangi-Eastern Ward Councillor Sarah Free as his Deputy Mayor.

Justin Lester. Source: JustinLester.org
