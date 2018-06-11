 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Justice Minister says conversion therapy ban could be considered

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Social Issues

Justice Minister Andrew Little says a ban on conversion therapy could be considered as part of a review of the Human Rights Act.

The controversial therapies purport to be able to cure people of their same-sex attractions, or suppress them, using a range of techniques.

There have been growing calls in New Zealand for the practice to be outlawed.

A petition launched by Young Labour and the Young Greens calling for the practice to be banned has so far collected more than 14,000 signatures.

Conversion therapies were an "off-the-wall" practice that shouldn't be happening in a civilised society, Mr Little said.

The government isn't considering a ban at the moment, but there would be a review of the Human Rights Act next year, and the issue could be incorporated into that, he said.

"There's quite a big programme of work and if we can weave it in around something like that, then that's something it would be good to hear submissions to a select committee about."

The Green Party supports banning conversion therapy and rainbow issues spokesperson, Jan Logie, said they would work with other parties in Parliament to try and get a ban across the line.

"I think the therapy is gross and dangerous and is seeking to deny and suppress our diversity, and that causes real harm," she said.

Ms Logie said the Greens would be accepting the petition from the Young Greens and Young Labour.

Once that petition has been presented to Parliament, it will be referred to a select committee, which will hear submissions on it.

Justice Minister Andrew Little.
Justice Minister Andrew Little. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:39
Dave Love said the elderly man had reminded him of his own father, who had passed away.

Aussie tradie's touching gesture for widowed pensioner at McDonald's goes viral

2

Your tax refund - or bill - will soon be automatic whether you file a return or not

3

'Custodian courier' involved in largest ever importation of cocaine into NZ jailed for three years, eight months

4

Justice Minister says conversion therapy ban could be considered
5

'We've reached a crisis point' – teachers ready to 'stand up and be heard' as strike nears
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Auckland Airport is experiencing foggy conditions today.

Heavy fog at Auckland Airport causing domestic flight cancellations and delays

Gisborne and Bay of Plenty in for heavy rain today
04:18
Doug and Suzie met at Radius Rimu Park and have since become engaged.

Watch the tale of the Whangarei couple in their seventies whose whirlwind romance was more like young love
03:16
The creators of PUBG took notice and invited them.

Kiwi YouTubers find themselves in one of the world's biggest online gaming competitions

Gutless thieves steal 17 laptops from a primary school in small Canterbury town

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice

Police are stepping up investigations into the theft of 17 laptops in a burglary at a primary school at Hinds near Ashburton in Canterbury.

The break-in occurred at Hinds Primary School on Reeds Street between July 6 and 23, the school holidays period.

Seventeen Chromebook laptops were stolen from inside the school, similar to the ones pictured.

Police want to hear from anyone who has any information about the break-in or has seen Chromebooks for sale.

They're urging anyone with information to contact Ashburton Police on (03) 307 8400 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A Chromebook similar to those stolen from Hinds Primary School. Source: Supplied
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Henry Anchondo in Auckland High Court

'Custodian courier' involved in largest ever importation of cocaine into NZ jailed for three years, eight months

Watch: Canadian far-right speakers talk about Māori rights in NZ and the Treaty – 'I don't believe in collective moral guilt'

Watch: Canadian far-right speakers blame threats of violence amounting to 'straight up terrorism' for Auckland event cancellation

'We've reached a crisis point' – teachers ready to 'stand up and be heard' as strike nears

Controversial far-right Canadian pair hit back after Auckland event cancelled at last minute

Auckland's new cycleway to make commuting easier from North Shore area

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Transport

A cycleway along Auckland's northern motorway will make commuting to the city by bike as easy as it is for those in central suburbs, the group Cycling Action Auckland says.

The New Zealand Transport Agency is seeking final feedback on the three kilometre Sea Path, which would run from the on-ramp at Takapuna to Northcote Point by the Harbour Bridge.

It would eventually link to a planned cycleway across the bridge.

A Cycle Action Auckland spokeswoman, Barb Cuthbert, said she liked the route because it has several access points, making it easy for people to use.

But ferry services from Northcote Point would need to resume as soon as possible so people can make the commute from the North Shore to the inner city seamlessly, she said.

"This is the sensible choice but we need all avenues to be working - all operations need to be all go," she said.

The terminal at Northcote Point was closed by Auckland Transport in June because of structural problems.

Replacement buses stopped running last month because not enough people were using them.

Auckland Transport said it needed to decide whether the terminal would be repaired or replaced.

The initial route suggested for the Sea Path was a scenic option between the sea and the motorway.

But the latest option runs along the other side of the road.

NZTA regional relationships director Steve Mutton said that allowed for more access points, meaning more people could use the route.

"The Sea Path is really going to improve access between the places people live, play, study and work and gives them more options to move safely around Auckland," he said.

The agency is holding a series of meetings in August and are inviting people from the North Shore to come and give feedback.

New cycleway in Auckland's North Shore to make commuting easier. Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Transport