 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Justice Minister ask for priority review of abortion laws

share

Source:

NZN

Justice Minister Andrew Little has written to the Law Commission asking for a prioritised review of abortion laws.

"Given our intention to propose a policy shift to treat abortion as a health issue, I would like the Law Commission's advice on what alternative approaches can be taken in our legal framework," the letter reads.

Mr Little said he expected a reply within eight months.

The letter asks the commission to review the currently criminal aspects of abortion law as well as the laws surrounding access to abortions, but says a review of the crime of "killing an unborn child" in the Crimes Act does not need to be reviewed.

The Treaty Negotiations Minister said the government had to honour the obligation.

Source: 1 NEWS

"But you may wish to highlight any adjustments to that provision that would be needed because of the options discussed."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she would change New Zealand's abortion laws - which still include abortion in the Crimes Act and haven't been changed since 1977 - during last year's election.

But all three of National's leadership contenders oppose change.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Little has recently faced questions about whether the government was progressing with that promise.

He said it was hard to predict how long the process of turning the recommendations into law could take.

"My expectation is I get a report back at least by the end of the year and then we have to work through the legislative timetable," he told reporters this month.

Any law change would require a conscience vote in parliament, he said.

·         Bridges wants 'second look' from Maori

Related

Politics

Health

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Daughter-in-law of missing Hamilton man reveals how psychic medium Kelvin Cruickshank led them to body discovery

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


02:30
3

Simon Bridges clashes with PM over regions in first Question Time as National leader

00:16
4
Police say they are investigating "a disgusting act of violence toward a young woman" at Creekfest on Saturday.

Graphic warning: Two young women kick and punch another in 'disgusting act of violence' at family friendly event in Porirua

00:34
5
Police say the dogs suffer no permanent effects, but Taser's manufacturer says the 50,000 volt weapons can definitely kill.

Exclusive: Increase in police tasering of dogs prompts concern from SPCA, SAFE as new disturbing footage is released

00:34
Police say the dogs suffer no permanent effects, but Taser's manufacturer says the 50,000 volt weapons can definitely kill.

Exclusive: Increase in police tasering of dogs prompts concern from SPCA, SAFE as new disturbing footage is released

Police still have no aftercare rules after tasering dogs, like they do for humans - and the SPCA thinks that needs to change.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:28
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Cloudy with a few spots of rain, improving over the next few days

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Daughter-in-law of missing Hamilton man reveals how psychic medium Kelvin Cruickshank led them to body discovery

Raymond Stirling, 84, was last seen on January 15. His son found his body more than a month later.

02:30

Simon Bridges clashes with PM over regions in first Question Time as National leader

The 56-member caucus met for a secret ballot to elect a new leader this morning.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 