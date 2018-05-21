Justice Committee starts hearing record 35,000 submissions on controversial euthanasia bill

The Justice Committee will begin hearing submissions on the End of Life Choice Bill today.

The End of Life Choice Bill legislation. Source: 1 NEWS composite

More than 35,000 submission have already been received, which is believed to be the highest number of submissions ever given to a select committee.

The committee's chairperson Raymond Huo says the high number of submissions shows how important the issue is to New Zealanders.

The committee will report back to the House next year in March.

"The Committee intend to hear from the vast number of organisations, community groups and individuals who have taken the time to write to us," Mr Huo said.

"The committee will commence hearing from national organisations on Monday, 21 May 2018 in Wellington, before starting a number of regional sub-committee hearings, which will take place across the country over the coming months."