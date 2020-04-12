'I just want my mum safe' - Concerns grow for residents at two Christchurch rest homes that are Covid-19 clusters

While New Zealand has seen the lowest number of Covid-19 cases in weeks, concerns are growing about the country’s elderly, particularly those in rest homes.

Milton Aikin’s heart is breaking for his fragile wife and son over fears they will catch coronavirus in George Manning Lifecare and Village in Spreydon, where a cluster of 14 cases was discovered.

“They wouldn't last, wouldn't last five minutes,” Mr Aikin told 1 NEWS. “Darren, he's got severe emphysema and Glen, she's got severe COVD, which is the lung disease, as well as the dementia.”

Mr Aikin is thankful his wife of 57 years is unaware of the pandemic and the nationwide lockdown which followed.

“She’s not pacing or worrying about it, she's just in her own little world and I say 'thank God for that.'”

He was left unhappy after receiving a letter from George Manning yesterday morning alluding to just six residents being linked to Covid-19. The Ministry of Health revealed there were 14 cases one hour later.



“Don't just tell people what you think they want to hear, be honest and, as you say, transparency - that’s the key.”

Mr Aikin is not the only one struggling to get the right information.

Stephen Argue is fretting for his 90-year-old mother, a resident at George Manning

“I can handle the truth. If there were 20 people in there had tested positive, I can live with that, if my mum is one of them, but I want to know what is happening inside that home,” Mr Argue said.

“I was upset and scared.”

Mr Argue said he has not spoken to his mother about the cluster in the rest home so as not to scare or worry her.

“I don’t want her to know that we're as worried as what we are about her. I’m going to cry in a minute. I just want my mum safe and she tells me she’s okay but I want to make sure she's okay.”

The Health Ministry has yet to determine how the virus took hold in Christchurch’s George Manning and Rosewood rest homes, but they say the likely source was a staff member.

Rosewood has already suffered the deaths of two patients after a cluster of 30 cases were discovered there.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said there may be further deaths at the rest homes.