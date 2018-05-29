 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'I just want Meadow to know that I love her with every bit of my heart' - cousin's heartbreaking message to 12-year-old killed following police pursuit

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

The teenage cousin of a 12-year-old killed in a police pursuit says the girl's death has turned her family upside-down.

Rachel James broke down in tears while speaking with other members of her family about "sociable" Meadow James.
Source: 1 NEWS

The family of Meadow James, 12, has confirmed her death in the crash in Palmerston North on Monday, which also killed the 15-year-old driver of the pursued car.

Meadow was the front-seat passenger.

A 15-year-old girl who was also a passenger in the car is still in Palmerston North Hospital.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Meadow's cousin Jahvanaiah said her younger relative had a big life ahead of her.

"Now she's gone and everything's just upside-down for my family and for myself."

"I just want everyone to understand that doing this stuff hurts us and our family," Jahvanaiah said.

The support her family had been given since the crash meant a lot, she said.

"I just want Meadow to know that I love her with every bit of my heart."

One of the first on the scene of the crash after a police pursuit in Palmerston North says the speeding car was like "a blue flash".

Dean Sandbrook works at O'Leary Engineering, across the road from where the car hit a power pole after the 90-second chase.

A 12-year-old girl also died in the tragic Palmerston North crash yesterday.
Source: 1 NEWS

He was on the telephone when he heard an unusual noise, looked, and saw a car sliding across the road.

"It all happened very quickly, I just saw a flash of blue and when the car hit the power pole, the pole shot up in the air."

Two of his staff rushed over to the car, but he tried to get them to stop as power lines were hanging down over the road.

Mr Sandbrook had organised counselling through victim support for those staff members, who were first on the scene.

One of them, Dion Labuschagne, said one of the girls in the car was conscious.

"She was a bit dazed at first. We asked her her name, she gave us her name."

Seeing any serious crash was an eye-opener, but it was worse when children were involved, Mr Labuschagne said.

A 12-year-old girl, a passenger, died at the scene and the 15-year-old male driver died later in hospital.
Source: Supplied

Police said the teenager driving was in breach of bail conditions and failed to stop when signalled to by an officer.

The serious crash unit and the Independent Police Conduct Authority were both investigating.

Police Association vice president Craig Tickelpenny said the age of drivers was taken into account when pursuing fleeing drivers and was part of risk assessments.

Police were constantly assessing the risks when chasing drivers who had refused to stop, he said.

"The officers in the car, they would have been doing their risk assessment, the supervisors of those staff out on the street, they'd be doing risk assessment and over the top of that the communications centre would have been doing their assessments."

The age of the driver was part of that assessment, he said.

The crash brings the number of fatal pursuits this month to four, with five deaths in total.

Ihaia McPhee-Maxwell, 15 was the driver of the car and 12-year-old Meadow James was a passenger.
Source: 1 NEWS

Police national manager for road policing Superintendent Steve Greally told Morning Report its pursuit policy was "the best it could possibly be" and the majority of pursuits - 55 percent - were called off.

Mr Greally said police were dedicated to doing things better.

Related

Manawatu-Wanganui

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:41
1
Meadow James' aunties say the comments are hurtful and people who don't know their family shouldn't judge.

Watch: Family of 12-year-old girl who died after Palmerston North police pursuit address 'hateful comments' on social media

00:18
2
After winning two Rugby World Cups, Nonu has been playing in France.

'I have decided to take a step back from rugby to spend time with my family' - All Blacks great Ma'a Nonu puts playing career on hold

01:57
3
Rachel James broke down in tears while speaking with other members of her family about "sociable" Meadow James.

Watch: Distraught mother of 12-year-old girl killed after police pursuit gives heart-wrenching interview - 'I play back what I could change'

06:26
4
Ms Collins says it's important for ministers to follow advice they are given, and that's just what Paula Bennett was doing.

Watch: Judith Collins says National government took correct approach to meth in houses, despite new study showing low risk of harm from contamination

01:40
5
A 12-year-old girl also died in the tragic Palmerston North crash yesterday.

Watch: 'You can't blame the police' – Heartbroken grandparents of 15-year-old boy who died after police pursuit speak out

01:57
Rachel James broke down in tears while speaking with other members of her family about "sociable" Meadow James.

'I just want Meadow to know that I love her with every bit of my heart' - cousin's heartbreaking message to 12-year-old killed following police pursuit

Meadow James' cousin Jahvanaiah said her younger relative had a big life ahead of her.

00:24
Eight pregnant women have been referred to a P treatment course in Kaitaia in less than three months.

Eight pregnant Northland women referred to P treatment course in just three months

Research indicates babies born with P in their systems are smaller and have slower development.

00:23
Police say 10 passengers on an Indonesian flight preparing to take off from Borneo island were injured.

Raw video: Terrified passengers tumble to the ground off plane's wing after bomb scare on Indonesian flight

Ten passengers on an Indonesian flight preparing to take off from Borneo island were injured after another passenger claimed to have a bomb.


01:41
Meadow James' aunties say the comments are hurtful and people who don't know their family shouldn't judge.

Watch: Family of 12-year-old girl who died after Palmerston North police pursuit address 'hateful comments' on social media

Meadow James' aunties say the comments are hurtful and people who don't know their family shouldn't judge.

01:43
Lionel Patea pleaded guilty to murdering Greg Dufty two months before killing Auckland woman Tara Brown in 2015.

Former bikie, jailed for brutal Gold Coast killing of Kiwi mum, sentenced to life in prison for a second murder

Lionel Patea pleaded guilty to murdering father of two Greg Dufty, two months before killing Auckland woman Tara Brown in 2015.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 