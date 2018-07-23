'I just want to f***ing kill the b****' - court told of threat made by man accused of killing partner Kim Richmond

A jury has heard graphic details of how Kim Richmond's body was discovered in a lake nearly one year after she disappeared.

Ms Richmond was last seen at her Arohena home, near Te Awamutu, on July 31, 2016.

Source: 1 NEWS

Her body was discovered nearly one year later in Lake Arapuni following a second search near a popular boat ramp.

Her partner, Colin Scott Jefferies, has gone on trial for her murder at the High Court at Hamilton.

In his opening address, Crown Prosecutor Ross Douch told the court Ms Richmond had begun a "romantic" relationship with a neighbour, which the "community as a whole was aware of".

The crown alleges while at a gathering at the Arapuni Hall, Mr Jefferies told the neighbour, "I just want to f**ing kill the b****".

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

When asked whether he meant it, Mr Jefferies replied, "I do - I want her gone".

Her body was later found in her Ford Ranger in six metres of water on June 14, 2017.

The Jury was told her badly decomposed body was pulled from the vehicle and, despite her clothes being "askew", there were no visible of signs of any other injuries.

The cause of death was unable to be determined.