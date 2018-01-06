'Just a vertical drop' - Auckland beach coastline takes battering from forceful high tide

A beach north of Auckland has taken a hammering by strong waves and high tides which has caused significant erosion of it's coastline, leaving "just a vertical drop."

Much of the North Island was battered by a low pressure system over the course of two days, leaving behind widespread damage to roads and houses which have been inundated with flood waters in areas such as Tauranga, Maratei and Kaiaua.

Dean Morris took to Facebook to show the extent of erosion that has taken place at Auckland's Stanmore Bay Beach.

"It's about a metre and a half height there, just a vertical drop," he states while panning across from the coastline to the wider beach.

"Sand used to come down to the edge of those stones there which is probably three meters away from the coastline."